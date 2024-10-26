Advertisement
Sport

City look to move top of Premier League

Oct 26, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrysport
City look to move top of Premier League
With Liverpool and Arsenal not in action until tomorrow, Manchester City will look to move to the top of the Premier League table this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s City welcome Southampton to the Etihad but they’re stretched with injuries and will be without injured playmakers Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish.

In the other 3pm games, fourth place Aston Villa take on Bournemouth, Brentford face Ipswich and Brighton host Wolves.

The half-five game Everton welcome Fulham to Goodison Park.

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins last night, beating Leicester 3-1 with Chris Wood scoring twice at the King Power.

