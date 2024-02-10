Advertisement
Sport

City host Everton this lunchtime

Feb 10, 2024

Feb 10, 2024 09:23 By radiokerrysport

Manchester City can move top of the Premier League table - for a couple of hours at least - with victory at home to Everton at lunchtime.

Current leaders Liverpool welcome struggling Burnley to Anfield from 3.

Tottenham can leapfrog Aston Villa into fourth if they win at home to Brighton.

Bournemouth are four games without a win ahead of their trip to Fulham.

Luton can put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone if they beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Brentford go to Wolves.

And at 5.30, Nottingham Forest welcome Newcastle to the City Ground.

14-months on from staging the World Cup final, Lusail is the venue for this afternoon’s Asian Cup.

Hosts Qatar can become the first team in two decades to retain the trophy, when they play first time finalists Jordan from 3.

Kerry are at Limerick today in Munster Championship
All Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri final this lunchtime
National Basketball Leagues continue today
