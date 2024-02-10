City host Everton this lunchtime

Manchester City can move top of the Premier League table - for a couple of hours at least - with victory at home to Everton at lunchtime.

Current leaders Liverpool welcome struggling Burnley to Anfield from 3.

Tottenham can leapfrog Aston Villa into fourth if they win at home to Brighton.

Advertisement

Bournemouth are four games without a win ahead of their trip to Fulham.

Luton can put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone if they beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Brentford go to Wolves.

Advertisement

And at 5.30, Nottingham Forest welcome Newcastle to the City Ground.

=====

14-months on from staging the World Cup final, Lusail is the venue for this afternoon’s Asian Cup.

Advertisement

Hosts Qatar can become the first team in two decades to retain the trophy, when they play first time finalists Jordan from 3.