City held in Premier League

Dec 16, 2023 17:54 By radiokerrynews
Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is reportedly 'alert and responsive' after collapsing during their Premier League match away at Bournemouth this afternoon.

The game has since been abandoned while at 1-1.

Lockyer was stretchered off surrounded by medical staff.

The Wales international was taken to hospital after collapsing during their Championship play-off final victory over Coventry in May.

Meanwhile Manchester City dropped points again today.

The champions gave up a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

The result means City remain fourth and are three points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

Chelsea beat bottom side Sheffield United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

Newcastle meanwhile enjoyed a 3-0 win over 10-men Fulham at St. James' Park where Lewis Miley scored for the hosts for the very first time.

