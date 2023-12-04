City held by Spurs

Manchester City conceded a late goal to draw 3-all with Tottenham in the Premier League yesterday.

Dejan Kulusevski headed home in the 90th minute to earn Spurs a point at the Etihad.

It's City's third draw in a row in the league.

And manager Pep Guardiola believes his players must continue to work hard to improve the team's form

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander Arnold scored a late winner as Liverpool beat Fulham 4-3.

Chelsea were 3-2 winners over Brighton, while it finished 2-all between Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

At the London Stadium, it was West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1.