Sport

City held by Spurs

Dec 4, 2023 08:15 By radiokerrysport
City held by Spurs
Manchester City conceded a late goal to draw 3-all with Tottenham in the Premier League yesterday.

Dejan Kulusevski headed home in the 90th minute to earn Spurs a point at the Etihad.

It's City's third draw in a row in the league.

And manager Pep Guardiola believes his players must continue to work hard to improve the team's form

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander Arnold scored a late winner as Liverpool beat Fulham 4-3.

Chelsea were 3-2 winners over Brighton, while it finished 2-all between Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

At the London Stadium, it was West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1.

