City held by Newcastle

Leaders Manchester City have been held to a 1-all draw away at Newcastle in the Premier League.

It opens the door for Liverpool to go top this evening, if they secure victory at Wolves.

Unbeaten Arsenal host Leicester, and Chelsea take on Brighton at Stamford Bridge among the games from 3.

Two sides yet to win meet at Goodison Park when Everton play Crystal Palace, Brentford and West Ham contest a London derby, and Nottingham Forest face Fulham.

Championship table-toppers West Brom have slipped to a 3-2 defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday among today's early games.

It's their first loss of the season.

Blackburn's fine start has continued as they beat 10-man QPR 2-nil, while Borja Sainz scored a hat-trick as Norwich won 3-2 away at Derby.

Sunderland will go top with victory at Watford among the 3 o'clock games.