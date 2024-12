Premier League champions Manchester City have dropped points again with a 2-all draw at Crystal Palace.

They're now eight points behind leaders Liverpool - who didn't play today because the Merseyside derby at Everton was postponed.

Aston Villa are up to fifth thanks to a 1-nil win against bottom side Southampton, while Brentford are sixth after a 4-2 victory over Newcastle.

Advertisement

Manchester United are taking on Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in the late kick-off.