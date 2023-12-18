Advertisement
City fined for behaviour of players

Dec 18, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City have been fined 120-thousand-pounds for the way players behaved during their 3-all Premier League draw with Tottenham earlier this month.

Referee Simon Hooper was surrounded after awarding a free-kick instead of allowing play to continue - denying City the chance to score a late winner.

The FA say City admit they failed to ensure players didn't behave in an "improper way" during the incident.

The Premier League has lodged a formal complaint with FIFA regarding its expanded Club World Cup.

As part of the World Leagues Forum they’ve accused world football’s governing body of only looking after their own interests.

From 2025, the Club World Cup will be bloated to include 32 teams, two of which will come from the Premier League.

Sunderland have appointed Michael Beale as their new head coach.

The former Rangers boss succeeds Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light - with a deal agreed until the summer of 2026.

Sunderland are just outside the Championship's play-off spots, after losing 1-nil at Bristol City on Saturday.

