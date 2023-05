Manchester City have taken another step towards retaining their Premier League title with a comfortable 3-nil win at Everton.

Captain Ilkay Gundogan ((Pron Ill-k-eye Gun-do-gwan)) got a double, while Erling Haaland also scored at Goodison Park.

The result means Arsenal are four points adrift of the leaders.

West Ham were unable to confirm their survival. They were beaten 2-nil at Brentford.