City edge closer to title; vital late equalise for Leeds

May 15, 2022 16:05 By radiokerrynews
Manchester City have been held to a 2-all draw by West Ham, but have a four point lead going into the final week of the Premier League title race.

City have one game left, while Liverpool have two matches to play.

Leeds scored an injury time equaliser to snatch a 1-all draw against Brighton and move out of the relegation zone at the expense of Burnley - who lost 1-nil at Tottenham.

Everton can move five points clear of the bottom three with a win at home to Brentford.

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester thrashed Watford 5-1, while Wolves and Norwich drew 1-all.

It also ended one apiece between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

