City crowned champions; Forest safe

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions once again.

Arsenal's 1-nil defeat at Nottingham Forest means Mikel Arteta's side can't catch Pep Guardiola's team.

It's City's third consecutive top-flight title and they remain on course for the treble.

The result also ensured Forest have avoided relegation in their first season back in the Premier League.

Leeds manager Sam Allardyce says the Premier League game at West Ham is "do or die" for his relegation-threatened side.

The Yorkshire club are two points adrift of 17th-placed Everton after the Toffees' last-gasp draw at Wolves yesterday.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 1:30pm.

Brighton will be looking to bounce back from Thursdays 4-1 defeat to Newcastle when they host already-relegated Southampton from 2pm.

Newly crowned champions Manchester City host Chelsea from 4pm.

In the SPL, Rangers are at Hibernian from midday.

Reading will be relegated from the WSL if Leicester City beat West Ham this afternoon.

Table-toppers Chelsea take on 3rd placed Arsenal from 12:30pm

Manchester City host Manchester United from 6:45pm.