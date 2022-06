Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The striker has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Haaland - who joins for a fee of 60-million euro - is the son of former City captain Alf Inge Haaland.

The 21-year-old scored 86 goals in 89 games during his time at Dortmund.