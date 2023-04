Manchester City have moved to within three points of the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at home to relegation-threatened Leicester.

Arsenal have a chance to increase the gap to City to 6 points once again with a victory over West Ham this afternoon.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 2pm.

The late game is at the City ground as strugglers Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United.

They're underway there at 4:30pm.