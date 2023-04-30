City aiming to move top of Premier League

Manchester City can move to the top of the Premier League table this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side will leapfrog Arsenal if they beat Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Manchester United play Aston Villa, Bournemouth face Leeds and Newcastle take on Southampton.

All of those matches kick-off at 2pm, with Liverpool's meeting with Tottenham underway from half four.

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers square off in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup later.

The two sides meet at Hampden Park from half-one.

The winner will play Inverness in the final.