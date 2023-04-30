Advertisement
Sport

City aiming to move top of Premier League

Apr 30, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
City aiming to move top of Premier League City aiming to move top of Premier League
Share this article

Manchester City can move to the top of the Premier League table this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side will leapfrog Arsenal if they beat Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Manchester United play Aston Villa, Bournemouth face Leeds and Newcastle take on Southampton.

Advertisement

All of those matches kick-off at 2pm, with Liverpool's meeting with Tottenham underway from half four.

==

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers square off in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup later.

Advertisement

The two sides meet at Hampden Park from half-one.

The winner will play Inverness in the final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus