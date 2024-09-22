City against Arsenal today in Premier League

All eyes will be on the Eithad Stadium this afternoon as champions Manchester City host Arsenal in a Premier League showdown.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have finished second to City in each of the last two seasons.

They will be without captain Martin Odegaard for the trip as he recovers from his ankle injury.

City are waiting on the availability of playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Kick off in Manchester is at 4.30.

At 2 o'clock, both Brighton and Nottingham Forrest will look to continue their undefeated starts to the season.

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson could be in line to start his first Premier League game of the season for the hosts.

Manchester United were held to a scoreless draw by Crystal Palace.

In the English Championship, Preston play Blackburn.

Celtic take on Falkirk in a Scottish League Cup quarter final.