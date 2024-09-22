Advertisement
Sport

City against Arsenal today in Premier League

Sep 22, 2024 09:19 By radiokerrynews
City against Arsenal today in Premier League
Share this article

All eyes will be on the Eithad Stadium this afternoon as champions Manchester City host Arsenal in a Premier League showdown.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have finished second to City in each of the last two seasons.

They will be without captain Martin Odegaard for the trip as he recovers from his ankle injury.

Advertisement

City are waiting on the availability of playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Kick off in Manchester is at 4.30.

At 2 o'clock, both Brighton and Nottingham Forrest will look to continue their undefeated starts to the season.

Advertisement

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson could be in line to start his first Premier League game of the season for the hosts.

Manchester United were held to a scoreless draw by Crystal Palace.

In the English Championship, Preston play Blackburn.

Advertisement

Celtic take on Falkirk in a Scottish League Cup quarter final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Ladies County Football Championships Semi-finals take place today
Harvest Festival begins this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

Ladies County Football Championships Semi-finals take place today
Harvest Festival begins this afternoon
Kerry FC academy sides play today
West Kerry exit County Senior Football Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus