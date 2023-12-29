Christmas festivals in Leopardstown and Limerick conclude today

The festive racing concludes at Leopardstown and Limerick today.
The first of seven races in Dublin goes to post at 12-midday.
The feature - the Grade One Matheson Hurdle - will see the Willie Mullins trained 'State Man' look to retain his crown.
The going is Soft, Soft to Heavy in places
The card at Limerick meanwhile is also seven races and that gets underway at 20-past-12.
The going there is Heavy
Cross Channel
Doncaster - Good to Soft - 11:55
Kelso - Soft - 12:10
Southwell - Standard - 4pm