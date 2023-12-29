Advertisement
Christmas festivals in Leopardstown and Limerick conclude today

Dec 29, 2023 11:12 By radiokerrysport
Gerri Colombe and Jack Kennedy winners of the Gr.1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase. Down Royal. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 11.11.2023
The festive racing concludes at Leopardstown and Limerick today.

The first of seven races in Dublin goes to post at 12-midday.

The feature - the Grade One Matheson Hurdle - will see the Willie Mullins trained 'State Man' look to retain his crown.

The going is Soft, Soft to Heavy in places

The card at Limerick meanwhile is also seven races and that gets underway at 20-past-12.

The going there is Heavy

Cross Channel

Doncaster - Good to Soft - 11:55

Kelso - Soft - 12:10

Southwell - Standard - 4pm

