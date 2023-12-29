Christmas festivals in Leopardstown and Limerick conclude today

The festive racing concludes at Leopardstown and Limerick today.

The first of seven races in Dublin goes to post at 12-midday.

The feature - the Grade One Matheson Hurdle - will see the Willie Mullins trained 'State Man' look to retain his crown.

Advertisement

The going is Soft, Soft to Heavy in places

The card at Limerick meanwhile is also seven races and that gets underway at 20-past-12.

The going there is Heavy

Advertisement

Cross Channel

Doncaster - Good to Soft - 11:55

Kelso - Soft - 12:10

Advertisement

Southwell - Standard - 4pm