Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes has announced that she will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 6 time Women's Super League winner has been in charge of the Blues since 2012 and says wants to pursue " a new opportunity outside the WSL and club football."

She watched her defending champions make light work of Aston Villa in today's only game in the league.

They won 6-nil at the Bescot Stadium.