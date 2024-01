Chelsea v Man Utd today in WSL

((Chel v Man U starts 1230, Brigh v Bris starts 1400, Man C v Liv starts 1430, W Ham v Tot starts 1845))

Arsenal are level on points with Women's Super League leaders Chelsea after returning from their winter break with a 2-1 win at home to Everton.

The pace-setters can move clear at the summit if they avoid defeat at home to Manchester United this lunchtime.

Fellow title challengers Manchester City host Liverpool, Tottenham are at West Ham in a London derby, while bottom team Bristol City face fellow strugglers Brighton.