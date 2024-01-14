Advertisement
Chelsea through after extra time

Jan 14, 2024
Chelsea through after extra time
Chelsea needed extra time to get their defence of the Women's FA Cup off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over rivals West Ham,

The holders' fourth round tie was level at 1-all after 90 minutes.

Record-winners Arsenal avoided an upset with a comfortable 5-nil victory against Championship strugglers Watford, Tottenham came from 2-nil down to beat second-tier Sheffield United 3-2 and National League Newcastle suffered a 4-nil defeat to Manchester United.

Luton - the lowest ranked team left in the competition - were thrashed 6-nil at home to Brighton.

