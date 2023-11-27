Chelsea maintain three-point lead at top of Women's Super League

Chelsea have maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League by thrashing Leicester 5-2.

The champions remain unbeaten at the start of their title defence.

Nearest challengers Arsenal kept pace with a 3-nil victory over West Ham, with Beth Mead scoring her first goals since recovering from her knee injury.

Manchester City hammered Tottenham 7-nil to go third.

Elsewhere, Liverpool eased past Brighton 4-nil, Manchester United were 2-nil winners at bottom team Bristol City and Aston Villa suffered a 2-1 defeat to Everton.