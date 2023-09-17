Chelsea looking to bounce back

Chelsea are looking to bounce back as they face Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were beaten by Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Kick off at the Vitality Stadium is at 2pm.

Later, Mikel Arteta is back at his former stomping ground as he takes his Arsenal side to Everton.

Kick off at Goodison Park is at 4.30.

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League table and now have five wins from five.

The champions came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium, with Erling Haaland amongst the scorers.

Liverpool were also 3-1 winners away to Wolves,

But Manchester United slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Tottenham scored two late goals to edge Sheffield United 2-1,

Newcastle got the better of Brentford 1-nil,

It ended Aston Villa 3 Crystal Palace 1,

And Fulham overcame Luton Town by 1 goal to nil.

There's one game down for decision in the Championship.

Millwall play host to Leeds with kick off at Noon.