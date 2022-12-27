Advertisement
Chelsea host Bournemouth while Forrest meet United

Dec 27, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea host Bournemouth while Forrest meet United
There's two games on offer in the Premier League this evening.

Chelsea will be hoping to end a run of three successive defeats in the league.

They take on Bournemouth for a half-five kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

That's followed by the meeting of Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

It's the home side's first league game since the controversial departure of Cristiano Ronaldo

A win will see United narrow the gap between them and fourth-placed Spurs to just one point.

That game kicks off at 8 o'clock.

