Chelsea go top of Premier League, Hearts lead in Scotland

Oct 2, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Chelsea go top of Premier League, Hearts lead in Scotland
Chelsea are the new leaders of the Premier League after beating 10-man Southampton 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors had James Ward-Prowse sent-off in the second-half following a V-A-R review.

Manchester United missed the chance to go to the summit earlier as they drew 1-all with Everton.

Newcastle remain winless after a 2-1 defeat at Wolves, but Norwich have picked up their first point with a goalless draw away to Burnley.

Leeds beat Watford 1-nil.

Brighton are taking on Arsenal this evening.

Hearts have beaten Motherwell 2-nil to go top of the Scottish Premiership.

They're now two points clear of champions Rangers - who play Hibs tomorrow.

Ross County are still without a win after losing 1-nil at Dundee United.

St Mirren beat Livingston by the same score, while St Johnstone got past Dundee 3-1.

