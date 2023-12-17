Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea go 3 clear

Dec 17, 2023 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea go 3 clear
Champions Chelsea are three points clear at the top of the WSL table.

That's after they beat Bristol City 3-0 away from home this afternoon.

Manchester City are second after a 4-1 win over Everton.

