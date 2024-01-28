Chelsea extend Women’s Super League lead

((Man U v A Vill starts 1200, Ev v Leic starts 1230, Liv v Ars starts 1630, others start 1400))

Chelsea have a six point lead at the top of the Women's Super League following a 3-nil victory at Brighton.

England's Lauren James scored twice.

Nearest challengers Manchester City and Arsenal look to keep pace when they go to Tottenham and Liverpool respectively this afternoon.

Elsewhere, bottom side Bristol City welcome fellow strugglers West Ham, after Everton host Leicester and Aston Villa are at Manchester United.