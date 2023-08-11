Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea end pursuit of Adams & focus attentions on Caicedo

Aug 11, 2023 17:31 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams as they focus attentions on landing Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool had looked to have landed the Brighton midfielder with a 127-million euro bid.

But Caicedo is believed to favour a move to Chelsea over Anfield, having agreed personal terms back in May.

Harry Kane is travelling to Germany this evening to have a medical at Bayern Munich.

After several hiccups, his move from Tottenham now looks like it will go through.

Ex-Republic of Ireland under-21 defender Jake O’Brien will undergo a medical at Lyon today.

The Cork native is making the move to France from Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Ireland under-21 midfielder Killian Phillips has signed a new contract at Palace, but will spend this season on loan at League One Wycombe.

Sport

Munster team named

Aug 11, 2023 12:56
