Chelsea end pursuit of Adams & focus attentions on Caicedo

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams as they focus attentions on landing Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool had looked to have landed the Brighton midfielder with a 127-million euro bid.

But Caicedo is believed to favour a move to Chelsea over Anfield, having agreed personal terms back in May.

Harry Kane is travelling to Germany this evening to have a medical at Bayern Munich.

After several hiccups, his move from Tottenham now looks like it will go through.

Ex-Republic of Ireland under-21 defender Jake O’Brien will undergo a medical at Lyon today.

The Cork native is making the move to France from Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Ireland under-21 midfielder Killian Phillips has signed a new contract at Palace, but will spend this season on loan at League One Wycombe.