Chelsea defender Silva out for up to 6 weeks

Chelsea will be without defender Thiago Silva for up to six weeks.

The Brazil international picked up a knee ligament injury during Sunday's Premier League defeat to Tottenham.

It's a big blow for under-pressure head coach Graham Potter who's managed two wins in the last 15 games in all competitions.

Thiago's spell on the sidelines starts as the Blues host Leeds in the Premier League and Borussia Dortmung in the Champions League.

Manchester City will attempt to keep their hopes alive of a treble this evening.

Pep Guardiola's side go to Ashton Gate in the fifth round of the FA Cup for a meeting with Bristol City.

Leicester - who won the competition in 2021 - host Blackburn, and Stoke take on Brighton.

Craven Cottage is the venue for the all Premier League tie between Fulham and Leeds.

An indoor karting track is to be built underneath the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of a new partnership between Spurs and Formula One.

The 15-year arrangement will also see the organisations form a driver academy programme to develop new talent.

Part of the strategy will see the creation of the world's first in-stadium electric karting facility.