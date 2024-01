Chelsea regained their three-point advantage at the top of the Women's Super League with a convincing 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

England's Lauren James scored a hat-trick for the leaders.

Manchester City climbed above Arsenal into second on goal difference by thrashing Liverpool 5-1.

Advertisement

Brighton grabbed a stoppage-time winner to edge past bottom side Bristol City 3-2 and move six points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham welcome Tottenham in the evening kick-off.