Chelsea defeat Fulham

Chelsea have climbed to eighth in the Premier League with a narrow 1-nil win at home to west London rivals Fulham.

Cole Palmer's first-half penalty saw Mauricio Pochettino's team secure three consecutive victories in the top flight.

Manchester City aim to move to within two points of leaders Liverpool when they go to Newcastle in the late kick-off.

Coventry scored three late goals to come from behind and beat Championship leaders Leicester 3-1.

The table-toppers - who were 1-nil up - had Abdul Fatawu sent off shortly before half-time.

They remain 10 points clear at the summit, but that gap could be cut if second-placed Ipswich beat Sunderland this evening.

Fan protests have caused Reading's League One match against Port Vale at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to be abandoned with the score nil-nil.

The game had been paused because tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch to voice discontent at owner Dai Yongge.

Players then returned to the dressing room 16 minutes in when around a thousand home supporters invaded the pitch.

Elsewhere, the League One game between Bolton and Cheltenham Town was postponed due to a medical emergency in the crowd.