Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea defeat Fulham

Jan 13, 2024 16:01 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea defeat Fulham
Share this article

Chelsea have climbed to eighth in the Premier League with a narrow 1-nil win at home to west London rivals Fulham.

Cole Palmer's first-half penalty saw Mauricio Pochettino's team secure three consecutive victories in the top flight.

Manchester City aim to move to within two points of leaders Liverpool when they go to Newcastle in the late kick-off.

Advertisement

Coventry scored three late goals to come from behind and beat Championship leaders Leicester 3-1.

The table-toppers - who were 1-nil up - had Abdul Fatawu sent off shortly before half-time.

They remain 10 points clear at the summit, but that gap could be cut if second-placed Ipswich beat Sunderland this evening.

Advertisement

Fan protests have caused Reading's League One match against Port Vale at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to be abandoned with the score nil-nil.

The game had been paused because tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch to voice discontent at owner Dai Yongge.

Players then returned to the dressing room 16 minutes in when around a thousand home supporters invaded the pitch.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the League One game between Bolton and Cheltenham Town was postponed due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KDL preview
Sport

KDL preview

Jan 13, 2024 17:30
Advertisement
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry auctioneer says residential developments filling void left by closed local businesses
KDL preview
Sport

KDL preview

Jan 13, 2024 17:30
Kerry students awarded at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2024
Ronnie O'Sullivan into Masters final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus