Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea confirm Maresca

Jun 3, 2024 15:32 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea confirm Maresca
Share this article

Chelsea have announced Enzo Maresca as the club's new head coach.

The Italian will start on July 1st - having agreed a 5-year contract after leading Leicester to the Championship title last season.

He replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left in May after just one season in charge.

Advertisement

Maresca was formerly a coach at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick's signed a new 3-year deal at the club.

They finished 8th in the Championship last season and reached the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Advertisement

Carrick says he's really happy to be continuing the project at Boro.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New global championship to start in 2026
Advertisement
Ringrose in line for Leinster return
Ocon to leave Alpine at end of season
Advertisement

Recommended

Road in Castlemaine cleared after crash
New global championship to start in 2026
Ringrose in line for Leinster return
Monday afternoon local GAA results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus