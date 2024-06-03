Chelsea confirm Maresca

Chelsea have announced Enzo Maresca as the club's new head coach.

The Italian will start on July 1st - having agreed a 5-year contract after leading Leicester to the Championship title last season.

He replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left in May after just one season in charge.

Maresca was formerly a coach at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick's signed a new 3-year deal at the club.

They finished 8th in the Championship last season and reached the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Carrick says he's really happy to be continuing the project at Boro.