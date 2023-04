Chelsea are believed to want to speak to as many as seven managers as they look to fill the vacancy caused by the sacking of Graham Potter.

Bruno Saltor is in temporary charge with Liverpool visiting Stamford Bridge tonight.

The tandem of Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler have the reins at Leicester after they sacked Brendan Rodgers - they’re at home to Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Bournemouth entertain Brighton.

And struggling pair Leeds and Nottingham Forest meet at Elland Road.