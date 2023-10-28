Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea beaten by Brentford

Oct 28, 2023 15:14 By radiokerrynews
Chelsea beaten by Brentford
Brentford got the better of west London rivals Chelsea beating them 2-nil at Stamford Bridge in the opening Premier League game of the day.

Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo got the goals.

