Chelsea away to Ajax in Women's Champions League quarter-final this evening

Mar 19, 2024 07:47 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea away to Ajax in Women's Champions League quarter-final this evening
Chelsea are away to Ajax in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final this evening.

Kick-off in Amsterdam is at a-quarter-to-6.

Elsewhere Benfica entertain Lyon from 8-o'clock.

