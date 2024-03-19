Chelsea away to Ajax in Women's Champions League quarter-final this evening

Chelsea are away to Ajax in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final this evening.
Kick-off in Amsterdam is at a-quarter-to-6.
Elsewhere Benfica entertain Lyon from 8-o'clock.
