Chelsea and Liverpool kick off their Premier League seasons today.

Chelsea were 12th last term and are now managed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champons League last season.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is confident his players can hit the ground running

That game kicks off at Stamford Bridge at 4.30.

Tottenham Hotspur begin life without Harry Kane away to Brentford in the first game of the day from 2pm.

In the Premier League yesterday, Newcastle United thumped Aston Villa 5-1,

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson scored for Brighton in their 4-1 win over Luton Town,

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest by 2 goals to 1,

Everton lost 1-nil at home to Fulham,

Crystal Palace won 1-nil at Sheffield United,

And it ended 1 goal apiece between Bournemouth and West Ham United.

In Scotland today, champions Celtic kick off away to Aberdeen from Noon.