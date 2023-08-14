Advertisement
Chelsea and Liverpool draw

Aug 14, 2023 07:37 By radiokerrysport
Both of yesterday's Premier League games ended in draws.

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 1-all stalemate at Stamford Bridge.

Luis Diaz gave the Reds the lead before new Chelsea signing Axel Disasi equalised.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold feels his team can challenge for the title

Elsewhere, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 in London.

Tonight, Manchester United kick off their campaign against Wolves.

There's an 8pm start at Old Trafford.

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Brighton - worth a British record of 115 million pounds - for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The eight-year deal's subject to a medical, which is understood to be taking place tomorrow.

Last week, Caicedo turned down a 111 million pound move to Liverpool

