Chelsea and Arsenal draw

Arsenal were held to a 1-all draw away at London rivals Chelsea as their faltering Premier League form continued.

Pedro Neto's equaliser means Chelsea have third place in the table going into the international break.

The Gunners are now without a win in their last four top flight matches.

Chelsea and Arsenal are both 9 points off table toppers Liverpool.

Ruben Amorim will arrive at Manchester United today - but he's still waiting for his work permit to allow him to officially start as the club's new manager.

He took charge of Sporting Lisbon for the final time last night in a 4-2 win against Braga.