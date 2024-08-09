Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea agreed fee with Wolves for Neto

Aug 9, 2024
Chelsea agreed fee with Wolves for Neto
Chelsea have agreed a 60-million euro fee with Wolves for their Portugal international winger Pedro Neto.

Personal terms are already agreed, with Wolves chasing Ajax’s Carlos Forbes as a replacement.

