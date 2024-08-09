Chelsea agreed fee with Wolves for Neto

Chelsea have agreed a 60-million euro fee with Wolves for their Portugal international winger Pedro Neto.
Personal terms are already agreed, with Wolves chasing Ajax’s Carlos Forbes as a replacement.
