Cheerleading interview

Cheerleading.

Despite being such a new sport in the county, just last month 2 Kerry athletes represented Ireland at the international World Cup clubs competition championships in Florida where they placed 6th in the world.

Emma Rose Byrne and Katlyn Moynihan, who are both from Killarney, are coached by Haley Murphy at Legacy Elite cheerleading and gymnastics club in Killarney.

Brendan Fuller spoke with Emma Rose Byrne and Haley Murphy about the sport, first asking Emma to describe her experience at the Cheerleading World Cup

