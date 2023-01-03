Advertisement
Sport

Change of venue for Munster Hurling League clash

Jan 3, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Change of venue for Munster Hurling League clash Change of venue for Munster Hurling League clash
Share this article

Tonight’s Munster Hurling League clash of Waterford and Tipperary has been moved due to an unplayable pitch at Fraher Field.

The match will take place in Mallow instead, with a later throw-in time of 7.30.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus