Advertisement
Sport

Championship wins for Abbeydorney and Kilmoyley

Jun 18, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Championship wins for Abbeydorney and Kilmoyley Championship wins for Abbeydorney and Kilmoyley
Share this article

There have been wins in the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship for Abbeydorney and Kilmoyley.

Abbeydorney beat Dr. Crokes 4-17 to 0-16 while Kilmoyley defeated Causeway 4-13 to 1-15.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus