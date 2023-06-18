Championship wins for Abbeydorney and Kilmoyley

There have been wins in the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship for Abbeydorney and Kilmoyley.
Abbeydorney beat Dr. Crokes 4-17 to 0-16 while Kilmoyley defeated Causeway 4-13 to 1-15.
