Championship win for Dingle over Crokes

Dingle were victoious against Dr Crokes in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They won by 1-13 to 14 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dingle opened up an 8 points to 4 advantage by the 23rd minute. Crokes fought back, 3 points in a row bringing them to within 1 by half-time.

Back to back points then had Crokes in front and the Killarney side were 2 ahead at 13 to 11 with 11 minutes to go.

Conor Geaney's 51st minute goal gave Dingle a 1 point advantage. Crokes levelled but Dingle eged in front once more; 1-12 to 0-14 with 4 minutes to go.