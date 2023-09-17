Advertisement
Championship win for Dingle over Crokes

Sep 17, 2023 15:35 By radiokerrynews
Championship win for Dingle over Crokes
Dingle were victoious against Dr Crokes in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They won by 1-13 to 14 points.

Dingle opened up an 8 points to 4 advantage by the 23rd minute. Crokes fought back, 3 points in a row bringing them to within 1 by half-time.

Back to back points then had Crokes in front and the Killarney side were 2 ahead at 13 to 11 with 11 minutes to go.

Conor Geaney's 51st minute goal gave Dingle a 1 point advantage. Crokes levelled but Dingle eged in front once more; 1-12 to 0-14 with 4 minutes to go.

