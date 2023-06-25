Austin Stack Park in Tralee hosts a Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship double header this afternoon.
In Group A at 2 it’s Lixnaw against Ballyheigue.
That’s followed at 4 by the Group C clash of St Brendan's and Causeway.
Advertisement
Austin Stack Park in Tralee hosts a Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship double header this afternoon.
In Group A at 2 it’s Lixnaw against Ballyheigue.
That’s followed at 4 by the Group C clash of St Brendan's and Causeway.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus