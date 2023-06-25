Advertisement
Championship double header this afternoon

Jun 25, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Austin Stack Park in Tralee hosts a Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship double header this afternoon.

In Group A at 2 it’s Lixnaw against Ballyheigue.

That’s followed at 4 by the Group C clash of St Brendan's and Causeway.

