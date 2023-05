The first Champions League semi final kicks off tonight, with Real Madrid hosting Manchester City at the Bernabeu (pr: Burn-ah-bay-oo).

The first leg gets underway in the Spanish capital at 8pm.

Luka Modric (pr: Mod-rich) is fit for Real, but Nathan Ake (pr: Ak-ay) is a doubt for the visitors.

City lost to Real at this stage of the competition last season.

But Pep Guardiola says they did nothing wrong 12 months ago, and he feels they can be confident ahead of this tie.