Champions League resumes tonight

Oct 19, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Champions League resumes tonight
Liverpool can take a significant step towards the knockout phase of the Champions League tonight.

They're in Madrid to face Spanish champions Atletico in Group B.

That game kicks off at 8pm.

Elsewhere in the group, Porto play host to AC Milan.

Manchester City are away to one of the competition's surprise packages this evening.

Club Brugge are a point better off than the Premier League champions ahead of their Group A game in Belgium.

It has a 5.45 start.

In the other game in that group, Paris Saint-Germain entertain R-B Leipzig.

After two defeats in a row in the Europa League group stage, Celtic need a win over Ferencvaros today.

Kick off at Parkhead is at 3.30.

