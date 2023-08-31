Advertisement
Sport

Champions League group stage draw today

Aug 31, 2023 13:00 By radiokerrysport
Champions League group stage draw today Champions League group stage draw today
Share this article

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League takes place later today.

Manchester City will be in pot one, with Manchester United and Arsenal in pot two.

Celtic and Newcastle are among the sides in pot four.

Advertisement

==

Aberdeen will look to make their way through to the group stage of the Europa League tonight.

The Scottish Premiership club take on Hacken of Sweden, with the tie level at two goals apiece after the first leg.

Advertisement

In the Conference League, Aston Villa take a 5-nil lead into the second leg of their tie with Hibernian.

Hearts trail PAOK 2-1 ahead of their meeting in Greece.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus