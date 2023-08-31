Champions League group stage draw today

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League takes place later today.

Manchester City will be in pot one, with Manchester United and Arsenal in pot two.

Celtic and Newcastle are among the sides in pot four.

Aberdeen will look to make their way through to the group stage of the Europa League tonight.

The Scottish Premiership club take on Hacken of Sweden, with the tie level at two goals apiece after the first leg.

In the Conference League, Aston Villa take a 5-nil lead into the second leg of their tie with Hibernian.

Hearts trail PAOK 2-1 ahead of their meeting in Greece.