Real Madrid have beaten Borussia Dortmund 2-nil at Wembley to win a record-extending 15th Champions League title.

Dani Carvajal scored his first goal in the competition for five years, before Vinicius Junior struck with seven minutes to go in the final.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham set up Real's second goal.

Advertisement

Jadon Sancho was on the losing side.