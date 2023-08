Manchester United have been grouped with Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen in the Champions League draw.

Arsenal will play Sevilla and PSV.

Manchester City will go up against RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys.

Newcastle are in a difficult Group F with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

And Celtic have been grouped with Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio.