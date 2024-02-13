Advertisement
Champions League back tonight

Feb 13, 2024 07:45 By radiokerrysport
Champions League back tonight
The Champions League awakens from its hibernation tonight, with a pair of first legs in the last-16.

Manchester City are in Denmark to play Copenhagen.

And R-B Leipzig play host to Real Madrid.

Both games start at 8.

