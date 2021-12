Chacun Pour Soi has been withdrawn from the Grade One Paddy's Rewards Club Steeplechase at Leopardstown this afternoon.

The Willie-Mullins trained nine-year old was found to be lame this morning.

It means there will be only three runners in the feature race.

The first is off shortly at five-past-12.

The Grade Two Novice Hurdle is the feature at Limerick this afternoon.

It goes to post at five-past-two, with the first off from 20-past-12.