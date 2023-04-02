Advertisement
Sport

Celtic win at Ross County

Apr 2, 2023 14:04 By radiokerrysport
Celtic win at Ross County Celtic win at Ross County
Share this article

In the Scottish Premiership Celtic have won 2-0 away to Ross County.

Goals from Jota and Bernabei fired them to victory.

The result means the visitors once again go nine points clear at the top of the table.

Advertisement

Franny Kiernan reports

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus