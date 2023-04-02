Celtic win at Ross County

In the Scottish Premiership Celtic have won 2-0 away to Ross County.
Goals from Jota and Bernabei fired them to victory.
The result means the visitors once again go nine points clear at the top of the table.
Franny Kiernan reports
