Celtic win to go 9 clear

Celtic have moved nine-points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
The Hoops have beaten Ross County 2-1 at Parkhead.
Rangers were held to a 1-all draw at St Mirren.
Robert McElroy reports
