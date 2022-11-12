Advertisement
Sport

Celtic win to go 9 clear

Nov 12, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Celtic win to go 9 clear Celtic win to go 9 clear
Share this article

Celtic have moved nine-points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops have beaten Ross County 2-1 at Parkhead.

Rangers were held to a 1-all draw at St Mirren.

Advertisement

Robert McElroy reports

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus